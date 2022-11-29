Breaking: Senegal beat Ecuador to become first African country at 2022 FIFA World Cup to reach R16

Senegal have become the first African team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to book their place in the Round of 16 following their 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

Aliou Cisse’s charges sealed their qualification with six points, having picked a 3-1 against Qatar in their last World Cup match.

The Africans controlled the pace and pushed for a goal from the first whistle.

Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye both fluffed good chances before Senegal were awarded a late penalty when Poero Hincapie crashed into Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr stepped to take the kick and slotted it home to give the Teranga Lions an advantage at half-time.

As the second half resumed, Ecuador mounted pressure as they searched for an equaliser and the South Americans were awarded one in 67th minute after an unmarked Moisés Caicedo rose high and connected a corner kick to flick the ball into the back of the net.

However, Senegal responded swiftly, with Kalidou Koulibaly firing home a wonderful volley to restore the lead thtee minutes later.

The African Champions managed to hold on to the advantage and progressed to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since their debut appearance in 2002.

They are joined by Netherlands from Group A in the Round of 16.

The Dutch side finished the first round as Group leaders on seven points.