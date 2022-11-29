FIFA tech reveals why Portugal’s opener against Uruguay was not awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA has explained why Portugal’s opener against Uruguay was not awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo but to Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 54th minute, but there has been confusion about the identity of the goal scorer. The 37-year-old appeared to make a slight touch on Fernandes’ cross that reached the bottom corner, and he celebrated as though the goal was his.

But FIFA, with the help of cutting-edge technology from match ball suppliers Adidas, has revealed that Ronaldo was not the goalscorer as he did not make contact with the ball.

The match ball includes technology which can provide real-time data to match officials. It also captures every touch made by players with sensors.

In a statement published on ESPN, the football body said: “In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”

Fernandes wrapped up the 2-0 win with a late penalty as Portugal sealed a place in the Round of 16.