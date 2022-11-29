Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana gives his side of the story after World Cup dismissal

Cameroon first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has left the Indomitable Lions’ camp in Qatar following his dismissal on Monday.

The Inter Milan keeper was removed from the selection due to disciplinary reasons after he had fallen out with coach Rigobert Song over the team’s playing style.

The Inter Milan shot-stopper, who started in the first match against Switzerland, was replaced in goals by Saudi Arabia-based keeper Devis Epassy.

Initially, Song asked Onana to remain with the squad in Qatar but the Cameroon FA later revealed that the keeper will return home.

Onana has now broken the silence on the issue in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “I want to express my affection for my Country and the National Team. Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our Team and Country.

“I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition. The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since childhood.

“Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The Nation first and forever. Thank you!.”