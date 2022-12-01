Morocco become second African country to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup R16

Morocco have reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stage for the first time since 1986.

The Atlas Lions finished as Group F winners following their 2-1 victory over Canada on Thursday.

The North Africans got their goals from Hakim Ziyech in the 4th minute before Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the advantage on the half way mark of the first period.

Canada pulled one back through an own goal by Nayef Aguerd towards the break.

The result put Morocco on seven points, two ahead of second placed Croatia, who played a goalless draw with Belgium.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions join Senegal as the two African countries who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Tunisia are already out, while Ghana and Cameroon still have a chance and will be in action tomorrow.

Group F Standings:

Group F

TEAM MP GD PTS 1. Morocco 3 +3 7 2. Croatia 3 +3 5 3. Belgium 3 -1 4 4. Canada 3 -5 0