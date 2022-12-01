Roberto Martinez resigns as Belgium coach after World Cup elimination

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has stepped down from his position after failing to take the team beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

The Red Devils, who are the world’s second-ranked side, were eliminated after scoring only one goal in three Group F matches.

They played a goalless draw against Croatia in their final group game on Thursday to finish in third position.

Martinez, whose contract was set to expire soon, announced his resignation after match.

“That was my last game with the national team, I can’t carry on,” Martinez said in his post-match press conference. “It’s the time for me to accept that this is the last game.”

He joined Belgium in 2016 and guided the team to third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard also led the team to number 1 on the FIFA Rankings for over two years.

But the disastrous 2022 FIFA World campaign has prompted him to step down after six years im charge.

It’s believed the decision was made before the tournament.