Zemura’s big World Cup dream

Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura says he dreams of playing at the FiFA World Cup for Zimbabwe.

The 23-year old utility player, born in London to Zimbabwean parents, made his Warriors debut during an Afcon 2021 qualifier against Algeria in 2020, when the national team was under the guidance of firebrand Croat Zdravko Logarusic.

Despite World Cup qualification evading Zimbabwe since independence in April 1980, Zemura still hopes of representing his country at the global extravaganza.

“2026, you might be reporting on me going to the World Cup, who knows!?” he told the Bournemouth Echo.

Discussing the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Zemura says he hopes Lionel Messi can win it.

“I’d love an African team to do it, obviously for Africa, so I’m team Senegal, even team Morocco and team Africa,” he said.

“But I want him to do it, the little GOAT. I want Messi to win it. Hopefully, it’s his fifth World Cup. I’d love him to win it,” added Zemura.

