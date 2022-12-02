Ghana coach Otto Addo resigns after World Cup elimination

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has resigned from his position after the team’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Uruguay on Friday to finish on number 4 in Group H and bow out of tournament.

Addo, who is a former Ghana international, announced his resignation in a press conference after the match.

“I said before, it was clear I would stop after the World Cup. At the moment, me and my family see our future in Germany, I like my role at Dortmund,” the gaffer said.

Addo works as “talent coach” at the Bundesliga club, where he previously played.

“I said I would resign after the World Cup even if we were world champions,” he added.

Addo’s departure means Ghana must move quickly to get a new coach in place before they continue their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in March.

The 47-year-old had been a surprise appointment following the departure of after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac in February.