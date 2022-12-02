Musona scoops Soccer Star of the Year award

FC Platinum forward Walter Musona has been named the 2022 Caste Lager Soccer Star of the Year.

The 26-year old former Polokwane City star was influential in the Zvishavane-based side’s championship winning season, as they won a record-equalling fourth title in a row.

Musona scored 14 goals and provided five assists for the Norman Mapeza-coached side in an incredible rebirth after returning from South Africa.

A hybrid panel of consisting of football writers, club captains and coaches, voted and the Aces Youth Academy graduate was handed the prestigious gong at a banquet held in the capital today.

CAPS United’s William Manondo was the first runner up while Dynamos’ Frank Makarati was the second runner up.