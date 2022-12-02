Total goals scored
Musona scoops Soccer Star of the Year award


by Lawrence Mangenje

FC Platinum forward Walter Musona has been named the 2022 Caste Lager Soccer Star of the Year.

The 26-year old former Polokwane City star was influential in the Zvishavane-based side’s championship winning season, as they won a record-equalling fourth title in a row.

Musona scored 14 goals and provided five assists for the Norman Mapeza-coached side in an incredible rebirth after returning from South Africa.

A hybrid panel of consisting of football writers, club captains and coaches, voted and the Aces Youth Academy graduate was handed the prestigious gong at a banquet held in the capital today.

CAPS United’s William Manondo was the first runner up while Dynamos’ Frank Makarati was the second runner up.

