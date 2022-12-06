Breaking: Morocco qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup quarters after beating Spain

Morocco have become the forth ever African country to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quaterfinal round.

The Atlas Lions beat Spain 3-0 on penalties in the Round of 16 clash played on Tuesday.

The game had ended goalless after extra time.

La Roja missed all of thier kicks, while the North Africans converted three of their four penalties.

Morocco will play the winner in the match between Switzerland and Portugal.

The Atlas Lions join Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal as the only African teams to play in the World Cup quarters.

The victory also sees coach Walid Regragui becoming the first African gaffer to lead a team to the World Cup quarters.