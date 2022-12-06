Rahman Gumbo sacked

Zimbabwean coach Rahman Gumbo has been sacked by Botswana top-flight side Sua Flamingoes following a string of poor results.

The former Warriors coach took over the reigns at Bafana Ba Letswai, who are in their second season in the Botswana Premier League, in April last year.

His future had been shrouded in uncertainty for weeks, as Flamingoes slumped to 15th position on the table after just one win in their open six games of the season.

Sunday’s 2-3 defeat to Eleven Angels was the last straw and the Flamingoes hierarchy wielded the axe on the former Highlanders coach.

“Sua Flamingoes FC informs its valued supporters, stakeholders, the media and the entire football fraternity that it has amicably parted ways with its Head Coach Mr Rahman Allen Gumbo with immediate effect,” reads a statement by the club.

“The team takes this opportunity to thank Coach Gumbo who immensely contributed to the growth of the team, leading them to a top eight finish in our maiden season in the elite league,” reads the club’s statement.”