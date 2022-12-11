Gareth Southgate speaks on England future after World Cup elimination

Gareth Southgate says he needs time to make a decision on his future following England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 to defending champions France in the quarterfinal clash played on Saturday.

The result raised questions over whether Southgate will remain in charge after six years in the job.

The gaffer’s contract is set to expire in December 2024, the year the European Championship will take place in Germany,

When asked about his future after the match, Southgate said: “I think whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

“I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA, and I’ve got to be sure whatever the decision I take is the right one. I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

England will return to action in March when their qualifying campaign for the Euros begins.