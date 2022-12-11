Another Zimbabwean youngster signs first professional contract in England

Zimbabwean youngster Sean Fusire has signed his first professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is currently attached to the team’s U18 squad and has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of seasons, rising through the ranks.

The talented teen has been with Wednesday since the young age of nine.

It was reported last month that Fusire, who is of Zimbabwean descent, is on the verge of getting his first pro deal, having caught the eye of coach Darren Moore and his technical team.

The Warriors prospect has been a key player for the Owls’ Under-18s and Under-21s over the past 18 months and was named in the first team squad that faced Leicester Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this campaign.

The club has now confirmed that the teen has signed the contract.

Speaking after putting the pen on the paper, Fusire said: “I’m buzzing, it’s a big thing for me and my family and it’s a nice feeling.

“I’ve always been a Sheffield boy, I played a couple of years at Sunday League and I came to trial for the academy when I was nine and I’ve been here all the way through to get to where I’m at now.

“I’ve put everything into the club and it’s nice to see the club putting everything into me by giving me a professional contract.”

Academy Manager Haslam added: “We’re really pleased, Sean has been with us for a long time and he’s shown good development in the last 18 months since he became a scholar.

“He was fast tracked into the Under-21s quite early and he’s shown he’s got further development to come.

“Boys come into the system at various points in the programme and Sean is another one who joined us really early.

“He’s featured regularly for the Under-21s and he’s experienced a first team environment now as well so there’s more to come from Sean.”

Other Zimbabwean youngsters that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr and Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa.