Qatar authorities block Morocco fans from flying in for World Cup semifinal clash

Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), has cancelled seven special flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Qatar for the World Cup semifinal clash against France after the Middle Eastern country imposed restrictions.

Several fans had booked tickets from Casablanca to Doha to watch their team playing its first-ever FIFA World Cup semifinal game on Wednesday night.

But the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities have affected around 2100 fans who had booked to travel for the semifinal encounter on Wednesday.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” said the RAM in a statement, without detailing the reasons for this cancellation.

The Atlas Lions will face defending champions France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.