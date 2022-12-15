Zambian striker banned for entire season for kicking pitch-side microphone during top-flight game

The Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee has banned Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga for the rest of the season for kicking a pitch-side microphone.

The incident happened during a Week 14 Super League match between Nkana and Power Dynamos played on 19th November 2022 at Nkana Stadium.

Ng’onga vented his frustration on a SuperSport TV pitch-side microphone after he was substituted.

The striker was provisionally suspended by FAZ in line with Article 53 (4) of the Disciplinary Code of 2021 pending the determination of his matter by the Disciplinary Committee.

He has now been banned for the entire 2022/23 season, while also slapped with a K25, 000 fine to be paid within seven days.

“The Disciplinary Committee carefully looked at the facts before them and the subject provisions of the law governing your (Ng’onga) conduct and concluded that you are indeed guilty as charged,” reads part of the verdict.

“The Disciplinary Committee is satisfied by the assertions that your conduct in this matter fell below the requisite standard of sportsmanship and fair play. This cannot go unpunished, and therefore the committee accordingly impose on you a ban from all football activities for the remainder of the current season.”

The verdict further reads, “In addition to the above, you are required to pay a fine in the sum of K20, 000 within seven days of receipt of this ruling. You are further required, to meet all the costs of repairing of the Super Sport equipment that you assaulted.”

Ng’onga can appeal the decision within 72 hours if he is not satisfied.