Real Madrid green-light Benzema World Cup final participation

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly given Karim Benzema the green light to take part in Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 22nd edition of the global showpiece but suffered a thigh injury just before the start of the tournament.

Benzema, who was not replaced in the French squad, returned to Madrid, where he has been training at the 14-time European champions’ Valdebebas facility.

Renowned Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, claims that Benzema, who has fully-recovered, was given the permission by Los Blancos to join his France teammates and will fly out to Qatar before Sunday’s decider against Argentina.

Should Benzema return to the defending champions’ squad, Deschamps will have decide on who between the former Olympique Lyon star and Olivier Giroud, to lead France’ search for goals.

Giroud has scored four goals in the tournament so far, including the crucial winner against England in the quarter-finals.