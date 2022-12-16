Hwange appoint former Bosso coach after Castle Lager PSL return

Hwange FC have appointed a new head coach following their promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Chipangano won the ZIFA Southern Region Division One championship to mark their return to the top-flight.

Following the promotion, the club has made a change to the technical team, appointing Bongani Mafu as the new head coach.

Mafu had left the side to join Ngezi Platinum Stars as Benjani Mwaruwari’s assistant at the start of the year but lost his job in July following the sacking of the entire coaching staff.

Announcing the appointment, Hwange have released a statement, reading: “Once a coalminer always a coalminer!

“We welcome back Bongani Mafu, who officially bounced back as our head coach.

“Mafu left us to join Ngezi Platinum, but has traced his steps back to the coal seams and raring to go! New season here we come.”

Try Ncube, who guided Chipangano to promotion will be the first assistant.

His demotion is due to being a non-holder of the mandatory CAF A licence for top-flight coaches.