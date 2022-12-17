Illness hits France squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Several France players have fallen ill ahead of Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

The players have caught colds, with Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate the latest to fall ill on Friday.

It is understood that the affected players woke up with mild cold and flu symptoms on Friday morning and are now in isolation and being monitored by the medical team.

Centre back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed Wednesday’s 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco with the illness.

France manager Didier Deschamps explained the situation on Thursday, telling reporters: “In Doha, the temperatures have dropped a bit and you still have air conditioning on all the time.

“We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so that it does not spread.

“The players have put in a great effort on the pitch and obviously their immune systems have suffered.”

The gaffer added: “We’re taking all the necessary precautions, we’re trying to make sure it doesn’t spread, but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against them.”

Les Bleus take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium as they try and win their second successive World Cup.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.