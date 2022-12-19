Benzema relationship with France coach completely broken after World Cup incident

Karim Benzema is reportedly furious with France manager Didier Deschamps after he was dropped from the French squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old was forced to head home after picking up a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, this left Benzema unhappy as he wanted to stay with the France squad, which would have given him the potential to participate in the World Cup.

The striker reportedly needed just days of treatment.

He returned to training with Real Madrid a week later but cut communication with the France coach.

The publication further claims Benzema also rejected an offer from France president Emmanuel Macron to join him on his presidential plane to Qatar to attend the final against Argentina and support his side.

Rumours of his potential return to Qatar sprang up ahead of the final but Deschamps said he was going to work with the 24 players who started the campaign.

He said ahead of the final: “They are the players at my disposal. So I don’t think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here.”