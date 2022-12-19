Confusion mars ‘Unity Cup’ as Sakunda distance themselves from it

Energy company Sakunda Holdings have distanced themselves from the planned Unity Cup between Highlanders and Dynamos scheduled for December 22.

The two old foes are set to collide at Babourfields Stadium as Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day on Thursday.

Multiple reports claimed that Sakunda, who are the two giants’ principal sponsor, will bankroll the latest installment of the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’.

But the company has distance itself from the planned encounter.

“We are not sponsoring that game, we never said we would. The claim that we are sponsoring it is just an agenda to entice us into doing so,” a Sakunda official who asked not be named, said.

Whether or not that game will take place remains to be seen, but Dynamos are training in preparation for it.

Highlanders are also preparing for it, with assistant coach Joel Lupahla overseeing preparations in the absence of head coach Baltermar Brito, who is on holiday.