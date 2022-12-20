Brentford’s Ivan Toney facing ban from all football activities

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is facing a ban from all football activities after the English FA charged him with thirty more breaches of betting rules.

The 26-year-old was initially charged last month with 232 breaches relating to FA rule E8, which forbids players from betting on games or sharing privileged information for the purposes of betting.

A statement by the FA reads: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

“In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

“Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response.”

Toney, who has scored ten goals this season, could be out for weeks or months should the FA finds him guilty.

Meanwhile, Brentford have said they will make no further comment at this time, adding: “Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.”