Avram Grant named new Chipolopolo coach

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has been appointed as the new head coach of the Zambia senior men’s national soccer team.

The 67-year old, who is not new to African football having coached the Black Stars of Ghana, has been tasked with reviving Chipolopolo, who have been on a downward spiral having failed to qualify for the last three AFCON finals.

He has signed a 2-year deal.

Grant’s immediate task is to ensure the 2012 AFCON winners book a place at the next edition of the continental showpiece.