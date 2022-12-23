Banned Warriors finish 2022 on worst ranking in six years

Zimbabwe senior men’s team will finish 2022 on their worst FIFA ranking in six years.

The Warriors have not been in action since their international ban was ratified by the FIFA congress in March. They only played three games this year, at the 2021 Afcon tournament in January.

The inactivity has now seen the national team ending the 2022 football calendar as number 125 in the World after dropping three places during the period.

Zimbabwe, whose worst ranking came in 2016 when they reached number 131, remained in 33rd place on the African table.

The nation’s overall point tally also remained at 1138.56 throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Brazil are still on top of the FIFA rankings, despite their quarter final exit in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, made a giant leap on the global table to take 11th place while also becoming Africa’s top ranked team.