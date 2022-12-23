Jorginho decides on future as Chelsea contract nears end

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he is willing to remain at Chelsea beyond the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Italian star’s contract is set to expire in June, and he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jorginho said despite the willingness to remain at Stamford Bridge, he was not thinking about his future right now.

“Of course I do (want to stay), I love Chelsea,” the midfielder said. “But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise, it’s a problem.

“I’ll focus game-by-game and then we’ll see … My mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible.”

Jorginho is playing in his fifth campaign at Chelsea after arriving in 2018. He has so far made 207 appearances, scoring 29 goals and made nine assists.