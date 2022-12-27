Agent reveals “more details” on Benzema fallout with Deschamps

Karim Benzema’s agent, Karim Djaziri, has hit out at France coach Didier Deschamps for lying about the superstar’s injury that ruled the striker out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Benzema was forced to head home after picking up a thigh issue on the eve of the tournament.

The striker reportedly needed just days of treatment, but Deschamps refused to bring him back to the squad as the competition progressed.

This left Benzema unhappy as he wanted to stay with the France squad, which would have given him a chance to participate in the World Cup.

As a result, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner snubbed an invite from France president Emmanuel Macron to watch the final against Argentina, and he subsequently announced his retirement from international football.

The 35-year-old’s agent has now posted on Social Media to reveal more details about the fallout while blasting France boss Deschamps.

He also shared an apparent proof that the striker was fit to feature from the last 16 onwards.

Djaziri said: “I put that there, but before that, I consulted three specialists who confirmed the diagnosis that Benzema could have been fit from the last 16 to at least be on the bench!

“Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?”

Je pose ça là mais avant ça j’ai consulté 3 spécialistes qui confirment le diagnostic que @Benzema aurait pu être apte à partir des 1/8 éme pour au moins être sur le banc ! Pourquoi lui avoir demandé de partir si vite ? pic.twitter.com/wtOHhDeDVW — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) December 26, 2022