Dynamos’ Frank evaluation of Makarati

They may disagree on a number of issues, but those tasked with decision-making at Dynamos agree that Frank Makarati is one of the best players in the Castle Lager Premier League.

The 28-year old was impressive for Dembare in the just-ended season despite the Glamour Boys failing to end their 8-year wait for the league tittle.

He was named the Soccer Star of the Year second runners up, deservedly so considering his consistency in the Dynamos backline in the 2021-22 campaign.

If DeMbare are to mount a serious title challenge next season under freshly-recruited coach Hebert Maruwa, then Makarati will be a key piece of the puzzle.

There is one problem though —his contract expires on the 31st of December 2022.

Naturally, everyone affiliated to DeMbare wants the Highfield-bred centre-back to renew his contract and the club leadership is no exception.

Makarati, who is on the radar of unamed clubs in South Africa and Zambia, is also wanted by champions FC Platinum, his former club Ngezi Platinum Stars, as well as ambitious PSL newcomers Simba Bhora.

Against this background, the Dynamos executive has made it a priority for the Gutu-born defender to stay in the blue half of the capital.

The Moses Maunganidze-led executive tabled an enticing offer for Makarati —one which is deserving for a player of his calibre and the former Highfield High 2 student is humbled by the evaluation.

“I feel so grateful for that. In football, statistics are factual. If you are on top of your game, they all value you of greater importance but when you are not performing they show you the exit door, so I place everything in God’s hands,” Makarati told Soccer24.

Though all indications point to him staying put at DeMbare, the former How Mine defender, who is yet to officially extend his stay at Dynamos, doesn’t rule out the possibility of going elsewhere.

“lts very true that there is a bunch of teams after my signature and I do believe that my performance this past season is a microcosm of the macrocosm. I’m going to have a meeting with Trust Nyambiya, who is my manager so I hope and pray that we will make the right decision for now my future,” said Makarati.