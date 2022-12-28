Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of joining new club – Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a move to the Middle East and is set to undergo a medical at Saudi top-flight club Al-Nassr.

The superstar is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United in November.

The 37-year-old had his contract terminated after he publicly criticised the club and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Since the exit at Old Trafford, Ronaldo was linked with several European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but all of them ruled themselves out of signing him.

Al-Nassr then made a staggering £173million-per-year salary offer which the Portugal international is now said to have accepted after failing to find a suitor in Europe.

According to American outlet CBS Sports, the Saudi side has scheduled a medical for Ronaldo.

It is claimed that the ‘broad terms’ of the contract have already been agreed and the ball is now in the player’s court about the final decision.

On top of his £830,000 per week wages, Ronaldo would be expected to earn a substantial amount in image rights deals.

The club hopes to have a deal finalised in time for the opening of the January transfer window.