Enzo Fernandez makes up his mind on next destination amid mega-money links to Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly made a final decision on his next decision following mega-money links to the English Premier League.

The Argentina star, who recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has agreed to leave Benfica and his next destination will be at Chelsea.

The Blues are now in “direct talks” with the Portuguese side and are preparing a huge transfer offer for the midfielder, who has a €120 million release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFC Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. pic.twitter.com/Kdvz5Eargi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Man Utd and Liverpool are yet to submit their bids.

Meanwhile, Benfica have denied comments from president Rui Costa that he will allow the midfielder to leave if his release clause is met and insist they want the Argentine to stay for the rest of the season.