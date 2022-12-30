Ex-Zambian star Enock Mwepu gets coaching post at Brighton

Ex-Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has been appointed as the coach of Brighton and Hove Academy.

Mwepu was forced to retire from playing football this year at the age of 24 due to a high risk of fatal cardiac arrest.

The star was diagnosed with the heart condition after falling ill while on a flight to link up with his Chipolopolo teammates in the October international break.

He spent a period in hospital in Mali before returning to England to undergo further cardiac tests and was advised to stop playing football.

Following his pre-mature retirement, Enock has now moved into coaching and will be Brighton’s U9s coach starting next week.

“We are delighted to announce that Enock Mwepu will take up the role of under-9s coach in our academy, in the New Year,” the EPL club announced on Friday.

Brighton’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players.

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career.”

The club’s chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber added: “We were very keen to help Enock with the next stage of his career, and we’re delighted he’s taken us up on the offer to join our academy coaching staff after an incredibly difficult time for him and his family following his diagnosis.

“Whenever we recruit a new member of staff, on or off the pitch, we want them to fit with our club values and Enock absolutely encapsulates those perfectly. We’re thrilled Enock will continue to be part of our club, and believe Enock has a huge amount of potential as a coach. We want to give him the opportunity to flourish in this role.”

Mwepu first arrived at Brighton in 2021 after he was signed from Austrian club RB Salzburg. He made 27 appearances, scoring three goals before his forced retirement in October 2022.

