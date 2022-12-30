Gift Banda-led ZIFA board could be hit with more FIFA sanctions

The current ZIFA board that’s led by interim president Gift Band could be hit with more sanctions from FIFA.

This follows after some committee members reportedly ignored FIFA’s orders and distributed equipment that was supplied by the world governing body.

The Banda-led executive was banned from all international football activities and told to stop using any deposited funds or distribute anything donated by CAF or FIFA because the board is not legitimate.

According to NewsDay, the local FA is distributing football equipment, purchased using FIFA funds, for unsanctioned programmes.

The executive committee members are allegedly converting some of the equipment for personal use.

“They have decided to ignore the FIFA warning not to distribute the equipment. This is criminal because the equipment remains the property of Fifa and they have not authorised anyone to distribute it. Some people will get arrested for this,” an unnamed source told the publication.

ZIFA acting general secretary Xolisani Gwesela failed to give a comment to the publication when he was asked about the issue.