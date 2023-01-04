Dynamos give update on new arrivals

Dynamos have given an update on the new signings following the release of thirteen players from the squad ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys didn’t renew the contracts of most of these players, while others had their deals terminated.

The released players include captain Patson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Keith Murera, Ralph Kawondera, Ghanaian Sylvester Appiah, Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde and Nigerian Alex Orotomol.

Three youngsters – Luke Musikiri, Claivert Tshuma and Stephen Chatikobo – will return to the PE Academy, while those who will have their contracts terminated include Evans Katema and Ghanaian Martin Ofori.

With the 2023 campaign scheduled to kick off in just over a month, new Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa and his lieutenants are almost done with the new arrivals and will be announced soon.

“All our stakeholders are hereby notified that the club is almost through with the recruitment of new players to beef up our 2023 squad and a formal announcement will be made in due course,” Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said in a statement this week.