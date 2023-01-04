Ronaldo’s Al Nassr debut put on hold due to suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eagerly-awaited Al Nassr debut has been put on hold, amid revelations that the Portugese superstar will serve a suspension he got from the English FA while still playing for Manchester United.

The 5-time World Player of the Year joined the Saudi Arabian side after his dramatic United exit after criticizing the English giants in an explosive interview with celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, who became the highest paid player in football history following his move to the Middle East country, was unveiled yesterday by Al Nassr.

He was expected to make his debut for the club tomorrow, when they take on former Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona’s Al Ta’ee at Mrsool Park.

However, the former Real Madrid star will not feature for his new side as planned, as he will serve a two match suspension imposed on him by the English FA, for smashing the phone of an Everton fan on October 9.

The FA announced Ronaldo’s suspension on November 23 when his contract with United had already been terminated.

FIFA rules, in terms of Article 12.1, state that if a player is suspended for that kind of unsportsmanlike behavior, the suspension must apply, regardless of whether the player in question has moved to another football association.

In such a case, FIFA strictly orders that any suspension imposed on a player for such behavior, but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level.