QPR terminates Bonne’s contract

The 26-year-old wanted to leave the team for another loan spell in August last year but the deal fell through on the last minute.

A statement released by the club reads: “Striker Macauley Bonne has left QPR.

“The 27-year-old has had his contract terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

“Bonne joined the R’s from Charlton Athletic in October 2020 and went on to make 44 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring three goals.

“Thirty-four of those outings came from the bench and he spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

“The club would like to thank Macauley for his services and wish him every success for the future.”