Black Rhinos keeper Simbarashe Nkosi dies

Black Rhinos goalkeeper Simbarashe Nkosi has died.

Nkosi passed away during the early hours of Saturday due to a chest infection.

The keeper was signed by Chauya Chipembere from Tenax in 2021 but didn’t play as he went for a military training the following year.

He was set to officially join the team next week ahead of the new season.

Nkosi burst on the scene with Tenax in 2015 and was named Eastern Region goalkeeper of the year 2019 as he played an instrumental role for the team when they sealed promotion.

The keeper’s death comes just days after the passing away of former Black Rhinos Queens and Mighty Warriors player Rufaro Machingura

Machingura died in Harare on Thursday after a long illness.

She was 30.