Doves to assist Rufaro Machingura burial

Doves Holdings have pledged to assist Rufaro Machingura’s burial after the family of the former Mighty Warriors international made a public appeal.

Machingura died on Thursday at her home in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare. She was aged 30 years old.

Her family appealed for financial assistance to meet costs such as coffin, cemetery and other related expenses.

Doves have now pledged to cover the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens star.

“Following an appeal for help for the burial of the late Mighty Warriors striker Rufaro Machingura by her family , Doves has stepped up and will take care of the burial from casket provision and all burial related services,” the company said on Sunday.

“Our sincere condolences to the Machingura family , the soccer fraternity and the nation at large over the sad loss of Rufaro Machingura. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”