Agent gives update on Mahachi deal

Kudakwashe Mahachi’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, has confirmed that the player is training with South African top-flight side Maritzburg United but no deal has been signed.

The Zimbabwean forward has been without a club since his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son but the cour acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

“He has been training with DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United, but that is primarily for him to gain full fitness. We all know that he has not been playing for a very long time. He needs to be fully fit before committing to any club,” the agent told FarPost.

Mahachi added that his client is not in hurry to sign a contract.

“Honestly, we have offers, but because of the situation, we are not in a hurry to conclude anything because the player is our priority.

“The window is open; he is a free agent, so he can join a club which we feel is the best for him to revive his career with less pressure. Offers are there but regaining fitness is the priority. So, first things first,” added the agent.