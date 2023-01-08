Bill Antonio gets first dance with KV Mechelen senior team

Bill Antonio has made his first matchday squad appearance for Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen.

The former Dynamos man moved to Europe in September last year but was sent to the Academy. The 20 year old signed a two-year contract, with an option for another two years, following a successful month-long trial stint.

He featured prominently for the development squad, and opened his scoring account in October.

After seemingly impressing the coaches, Antonio finally got his first dance with the senior squad in Mechelen’s Sunday league match against Zulte Waregem in which they lost 2-0.

The winger, however, was an unused substitute in the match.