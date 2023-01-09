Zinedine Zidane rejects three national team coaching job offers

French coach Zinedine Zidane has rejected three coaching job offers including that of the head coach of the USA men’s national team.

The US coaching spot is currently vacant after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of last year.

According to L’Equipe, Zidane was offered the opportunity to take over the post but he declined.

The report also added that the 50-year-old also turned away approaches from Brazil and Portugal because he intends to one day manage his home country, France.

However, he might have to wait till 2026, as the current French head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until 2026.

Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.

He won 11 trophies with Real, including three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.