Watch: Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic engaged in physical fight during Barca, Atletico match

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic were both sent off after getting involved in physical fight during the La Liga encounter on Sunday.

The incident happened in the late stages of the game after the players tussled for the ball.

The incident was spotted by the officials and the referee opted to show a red card to both players.

The gloves are off!! 🥊 Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic are both sent off for this little scrap… 🟥#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/Po8DLGLnT0 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Barca went on to win the match 1-0, thanks to Ousmane Dembele’s first half strike.

The result put the Catalans three points clear at the top of the La Liga table.