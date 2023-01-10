Former Zambia international mauled to death by own dogs

South African authorities have confirmed former Zambia international Philemon Mulala’s death after he was attacked by own dogs at his house in Lichtenburg, North West, on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the incident happened during the night when there was no electricity in the area.

Tselanyane added the deceased’s wife was the first to notice the incident before calling for help.

“She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street, and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by,” Tselanyane told News24.com.

He added: “Moreover, after electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him.

“Upon continuing with the search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden. She then quickly went outside only to find that her husband was bitten by their dogs, two staffie/pit bull crossings and one unknown breed dog.”

After the police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) arrived, the victim was certified dead at the scene.

Mulala played in South Africa for Cape Town Spurs and Dynamos. He made six national team appearances for Zambia in the late 1980s