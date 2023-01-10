Simba Bhora rope in another Ex-Dynamos official

Former Dynamos executive chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has joined PSL newcomers Simba Bhora.

The Shamva-based club’s leadership told H-Metro that is now their new chairman ahead of the team’s debut top-flight campaign.

“We have settled for Mupfurutsa as the club’s new chairman,” said a club official.

Mupfurutsa’s appointment sees him reuniting with former DeMbare coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, former captain, Partson Jaure, and Keith Murera.

Ndiraya was appointed as the head coach following his departure at the Harare giants.

Jaure and Murere also signed with Simba after their release at the Glamour Boys.

Former Dynamos player has also moved to Simba following his departure at FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, the club also parted ways with Rafael Manuvire, Honey Chimutimunzeve, Hardlife Zvirekwi and skipper, Brighton Tuwaya.