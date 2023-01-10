PSG coach offers update on Messi contract extension talks

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that the club is still in talks with Lionel Messi to extend his contract.

The Argentine superstar’s two-year deal in Paris is set to expire at the end of the season, though there is an option to extend it for an additional 12 months.

The Ligue 1 giants are keen to tie Messi down to new terms and the two parties resumed contract talks last month after the forward’s successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s league tie with Angers, Galtier said: “There are discussions, the sports management has exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension. I do not know where it is.

“Leo seems happy to me in Paris. Afterwards, you have to see his position in relation to the project of the club. It’s a subject I don’t discuss with him.”

Meanwhile, Messi is set to return to club action in Wednesday’s game.

The 35-year-old, who was still on his World Cup break, returned to training on 4 January but was deemed unfit to play in the last-64 Coupe de France tie at Chateauroux on 6 January.