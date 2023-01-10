Winning another League Cup won’t change my life: Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola believes becoming the League Cup’s most successful manager won’t change his life.

City will face Southampton in the tournament’s quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Guardiola is looking to win the competition for the fifth time in the last six seasons. He is currently tied on four League Cup triumphs alongside Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Brian Clough.

Speaking ahead of the trip to St. Mary’s, the gaffer insisted the glory belongs to the players should his side add yet another trophy to their collection.

“Absolutely not,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday, when asked whether he cares about setting records.

“We want to win it but it will not change my life to have more than Sir Alex. It’s the same with Brian (Clough) and Sir Alex. We try to do our best and last season we were out in the early stages to West Ham (United) but we were magnificent.

“It’s not just the titles, it’s how many things have been fantastic about the way we work, the way we play, the many games, the high quality after many years. I have said many times, the success belongs to the players.”