Dynamos snap up foreign defender

Dynamos have reportedly snapped up a Namibian defender ahead of the new season.

According to NewsDay, a deal has already been struck between the two parties. The defender is expected to fly into the country in the next few days to start training with the rest of the team.

Although the identity of the new signing is yet to be established, the publication adds that the defender has been capped at national team level.

The Glamour Boys have also signed Elvis Moyo from Bulawayo Chiefs and striker Nyasha Chintuli from Manica Diamonds.

The club also snapped up WhaWha’s Jayden Barake.

The 19-year-old, who was voted for as the league’s Most Promising Player, signed a two-year deal.