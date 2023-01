Knowledge Musona made his third assist of the season in Al Tai’s match against Al-Taawoun FC in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean was involved in a clever move that saw him setting up Mbenza to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

What a move 👏 Al Tai pass their way through the Al Taawoun ranks, Mbenza providing the final touch ✅#RoshnSaudiLeague | @Tai1381EN | @AltaawounFC | @guy_mbenza pic.twitter.com/aGOLFFt3qO — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) January 12, 2023