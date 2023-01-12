Macauley Bonne set to join new club after released by QPR

Macauley Bonne is reportedly set to complete his move to English League One side Chalton Athletic.

According to Football Insider, Bonne has had his medical done and will sign a contract to mark his return to the club where played during the 2019/20 season before his move yo Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

The striker will join Dean Holden’s side on a deal until the end of the season.

It will be a free transfer as the 27-year-old is a free agent after having his contract terminated by QPR last week.

He made eight appearances for the Rangers this season, but all of those came from the bench and amounted to less than 60 minutes on the pitch in total.

Bonne could have joined Charlton on loan in August last year but the transfer broke down in the final hours of the summer transfer window.