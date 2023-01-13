Benjamin Mendy cleared of six counts of rape

Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, however, following a six-month trial at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy’s co-accused. and friend Louis Saha Matturie, has been found not guilty of three counts of rape.

The 28-year-old and Matturie had been on trial at Chester Crown Court since August 10.

Matthew Conway, prosecuting, said the prosecution will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

Mendy was also found not guilty of one count of rape in September 2022 on the direction of the judge at his trial.

The fullback was suspended by his club Manchester City in August 2021 after he was first charged.