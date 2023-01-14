Dynamos blocked from travelling to Malawi for pre-season tour

Dynamos’ pre-season tour of Malawi has been blocked due to FIFA’s international ban on Zimbabwe.

The Glamour Boys were invited by Nyasa Big Bullets to play at an international invitational tournament in Blantyre, Malawi.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM), however, turned down an application for a licence to host the tournament after the organisers, Bullets, included the Harare giants on the list of participating teams.

FAM competitions director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed the development to a Malawian newspaper, The Nation.

He said: “We cannot grant Bullets the license because of the inclusion of Zimbabwe team Dynamos.

“The Fifa ban applies to all national teams and local clubs. It even applies to school teams.

“That is why Zimbabwe teams cannot participate in club competitions.”

Dynamos could have been the second Zimbabwean club to feature in the tournament after Chicken Inn played in the inaugural edition in 2020.

The Gamecocks won that tournament after beating Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Mozambican side UD Songo to finish top of the table with nine points.

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys kicked off their pre-season preparations in Harare over a week ago.