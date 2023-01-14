Video: Benjani’s winner for Man City against Man United at Old Trafford

Former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari once scored the winner for Manchester City against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mwaruwari, one of only four Zimbabwean players to ever play in the English Premier League, arrived at City from Portsmouth in 2008 and made an instant impact when he scored the winner for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side in the Manchester derby; a 45th minute strike in the 2-1 triumph at Old Trafford.

Watch the goal below;

Who remembers Benjani's debut goal at Old Trafford? ⏮ 👏 pic.twitter.com/T6D6nzXA8E — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 12, 2023