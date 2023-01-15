Match fixing rocks Kenyan football as 15 players and coaches get suspended

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended fifteen people for match-fixing.

The suspended includes two head coaches and thirteen players, among them defender Isaac Kipyegon who plays for the country’s domestic champions, Tusker FC.

Six other players are from Zoo Kericho FC, which was found guilty of match-fixing by FIFA’s integrity unit in 2021 and expelled from the Kenyan Premier League.

“Football Kenya Federation has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match fixing activities,” the FKF said in a statement posted on its website.

“In an effort to protect the integrity of the league, in line with the Federation’s zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing, the Federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended the following individuals pending the investigations of the matter by the FIFA & FKF’s integrity department.”

The scandal is the latest in recent years after a similar incident saw FIFA banning four Kenyan players – one for life – in February 2020 over an “international conspiracy” to fix league matches.

Five Kenyan referees were later suspended over the same scandal.