Highlanders start pre-season camp as Brito gets new faces in squad

Highlanders are expected to start their pre-season camp this week.

The team completed its medicals on Saturday and will regroup for the pre-season preparations on Monday.

Coach Baltermar Brito is back in the country after a month-long holiday away and will conduct the first session.

Bosso have new players in their books ahead of the new campaign.

The Bulawayo giants recalled keeper Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City and promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

The club also signed striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

Defender Andrew Tandi is expected to work under Brito for the first time after recovering from a long-term injury.

The centre-back fractured his right fibula (calf bone) and dislocated his ankle during a league match against Dynamos in May 2022.

Highlanders are expected to sign a few more players before the season starts.

The 2023 Castle Lager Premiership is scheduled to kick off in the first weekend of March.

